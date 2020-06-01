MoS HRD Dhotre Hints At Converting Temples, Panchayat Bhawans Into Makeshift Schools

The Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry is planning to approach temples and other institutions as many educational institutions have been turned into quarantine facilities amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Speaking to the media, HRD MoS Sanjay Dhotre stated that parents would be apprehensive of sending their children to schools used as quarantine centres unless they are sanitised. He hinted that the Centre was looking at converting temples, Panchayat Bhawans and big facilities with landlords in rural areas into makeshift schools. At the same time, he added that a final decision in this regard had not been taken. The HRD MoS also mentioned that it was not possible to open schools for at least one and a half months.

Sanjay Dhotre remarked, "As we have turned schools and colleges into isolated centres, people will be apprehensive of sending their wards to school. We need to sanitise these centres fully and we are searching for alternates like temples and Panchayat Bhawans or rich landlords who have facilities that can be availed for makeshift facilities. It may take longer than July for the government to open schools."

He added, "No decision as of now but we cannot risk the lives of the children. We need to be cautious. At least for one and a half months, we cannot open schools and have to review the situation even after that."

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 1,90,535 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India, out of which 91,819 patients have been discharged while 5394 casualties have been reported. On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the lockdown would be extended in containment zones nationwide till June 30. It also issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. While all educational institutions shall remain closed until June 30, a decision on their reopening will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders. However, institutions have been permitted to impart online education.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credits: @SanjayDhotreMP)