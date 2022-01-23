MoS Inderjit Singh, Ex- Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Twitter Accounts Hacked

In the latest development, the Twitter handles of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra were hacked on Sunday. The hackers used the accounts of the two Ministers to share a similar tweet in Urdu. Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s account was also hacked his Twitter username was changed to ‘@iLoveAlbaik’ to the miscreants.

Twitter's security was once again under fire on Sunday as handles of the state Governor and Union Minister were hacked simultaneously. The news of the hacking first broke after the Twitter account of Rao Inderjit Singh made a confusing tweet. The Urdu language tweet read, “good morning Uncle Spooky and Hybrid are upon you,” when translated. Kalraj Mishra’s Twitter handle shared the same tweet.

Reports suggest Kalraj Mishra and Rao Inderjit Singh have lodged official complaints with Twitter and Telecom Ministry against the hacking. However, the tweet has not been removed from their Twitter handles at the time of writing this.

يصباح الخير

عمكم سبوكي وهايبرد يصبحون عليكم😘 — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) January 23, 2022

NDRF Twitter handle briefly compromised

In a similar incident, the Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked on Saturday, January 22. The Indian specialized disaster management force is currently investigating the matter. According to NDRF DG Atul Karwal, the officials are also looking into the matter.

This comes nearly 10 days after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Twitter handle was briefly compromised. The profile name was changed to 'Elon Musk' in the meanwhile and some tweets with text such as 'HURRRRY UP!!!', 'GREAT JOB!!' and 'GREATT JOB!!' were posted from this account. Moreover, a couple of tweets contained a link to a website.

Important Indian Twitter handles hacked recently

Earlier, in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours, informed the PM's office. Taking to Twitter, PMO stated, "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored." As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's personal account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".