MoS Jitendra Singh Slams Congress, Denies Allegations Of CAB Ethnically Cleansing NE India

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh gave a fierce reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandi in order to defend the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Dr Singh said PM Modi was the one who travelled to North East in order to attend North Eastern Council Plenary meeting. He went on to add that the North East of India suffered a lot of neglect in the Congress rule.

On the contrary, #CAB brings #Northeast closer to constitutional ethos of India. Remember,before 2014,crimes reported against NE youth in other parts of India. The @narendramodi Govt infact consolidated foundation of nation by eliminating distinctions like "mainland","hinterland" https://t.co/vYW7z0saS5 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 11, 2019

Hits back at Gandhi's 'ethnic cleansing' remark

Earlier, the Congress leader had said that the CAB is an attempt by the Modi government to 'ethnically cleanse' North East of India and that it is a criminal attack on the region.

Dr Singh also went on to claim that PM Modi visited the region more than 30 times in the first term itself and it was during these visits, that the gap between the region and rest of India was bridged.

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday afternoon again by Home Minister Amit Shah, who, in his introductory speech said, "We cannot keep taking in Muslims from the neighbouring countries. Are we supposed to keep accepting Muslims from across the world? It does not work like that." He then went on to add that Muslims in India will not be threatened in the country at all and it is the commitment of the Narendra Modi government.

The CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister on Monday afternoon and it was followed by heated debate and discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Bill has been declared unconstitutional by the opposition parties, saying that it segregates people on the basis of religion and is against the Constitution of India and the idea of secularism.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight after a discussion throughout the day after a vote which saw 311 votes in its favour and 80 against it out of 391 members who were present and voting. The next challenge for the union government will now be a passage through Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on the support of like-minded parties to push through the legislation.

