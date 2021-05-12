MoS Jitendra Singh Directs J&K Health Dept To Conduct Audit Of Medical Supplies At GMC

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with top health officials of Jammu and Kashmir after reports of unavailability of ventilators at Government Medical College, Jammu surfaced. He directed the J&K health department to set things in order to ensure that the best services are provided to those in distress during the ongoing deadly pandemic.

MoS PMO has directed Hospital Administration to make arrangements for extra hands so that attendants need not visit COVID-19 patients inwards and if needed, PPE kits should be provided to them so that they don’t become virus carriers. “We are also working to provide them with reusable PPE kits developed by the Department of Atomic Energy,” he added.

Taking cognisance of disturbing reports from Govt Medical College #Jammu,convened a high level meeting of administration and medical staff,at short notice.Called for Audit of Ventilators and Oxygen, regular issue of bulletin updating about the status of #COVID management and

Republic Investigation reports on April 21 has shown how attendants of patients were roaming inside COVID-19 wards without PPE kits and the hospital administration was well aware of the fact and even admitted that they allowed them. Speaking to Republic over the phone, Dr Jitendra Singh said that he has given directions for an audit of Oxygen Ventilators in Government Medical College, Jammu as that proves to be a lifesaver for many infected with deadly COVID-19.

keeping the public representatives informed about what is being done. Engage services of PG/UG Medical students, Nursing students and Retd Doctors/ Paramedics and ask GMC doctors to surrender their rooms/chambers in Chopra Nursing Home so that

“I have also directed the GMC administration to release a regular medical bulletin so that people don’t panic”, Dr. Singh said. “At a time when accommodations at ISRO and Atomic Energy are being made available for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, why can’t Chopra Nursing House which can accommodate many, be made available. I have asked GMC doctors to surrender their rooms and Chambers in the Nursing Home so that it can be used for COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” he told Republic Media Network.

He added, “I have also asked them to bring NGOs to create awareness and help to manage attendees many times, as Police cannot be used all the time. Public representatives should also be made informed about the steps being taken so that they can make common masses aware of the same”.

Dr. Singh has also directed the administration to ensure round the clock availability of One Mechanical and One biomedical engineer at Government Medical College, Jammu.