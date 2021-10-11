Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said on Sunday that India is experiencing a golden period in agriculture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is the golden period of agriculture happening in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and technological interventions, research and innovation in agriculture under his leadership will double the farmer's income by 2022," Singh said, as per the release by the Ministry of Science & Technology. The Minister made the remarks while serving as the chief guest at SKUAST Jammu for the closing ceremony of the 5-day Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021.

Addressed Northern India Regional Agricultural Fair 2021. "PM Sh @narendramodi has revolutionised the agricultural sector through latest technology innovations & promoted agricultural technocrats through Startups." pic.twitter.com/7Vq5d3ODNB — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 10, 2021

Dr Singh stated that PM Modi is committed to agriculture development in India, as seen by the creation of two new ministries, Jal Shakti and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, solely for the purpose of promoting agriculture and doubling farmers' income by 2022. He also mentioned that the Modi government is focusing on agriculture start-ups. Singh stated that agriculture and farm production in India has been revolutionised under the current government, as evidenced by the government's various initiatives for the welfare of farmers, such as the Soil Health Card, Neem Coated Urea, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kissan Sammaan, e-Nam, and PM Kissan Maandhan Yojana, all of which have financially and resourcefully empowered the agriculture sector.

Biotechnology park, 2 high seed processing units and India's first Aroma Mission

According to the announcement, the building of north India's first biotechnology park, two high seed processing units at Kathua, and the initiation of India's first Aroma Mission will offer new vistas of growth, opportunity, and innovation in agriculture in Jammu. Speaking to the farmers in attendance, he stressed that a farmer can now engage in different activities based on his capacity and resources in order to become integrated, as operating in silos is no longer an option. Giving examples of entrepreneurs engaged in various innovative agricultural practises and earning huge amounts of money, Singh urged the students present to become job providers rather than job seekers, to become agricultural technocrats through start-ups, and to be the architects of innovative India, as agriculture in India is no longer the traditional farming of the nineteenth century.

KUAST administration to promote 75 agricultural startups

Dr. Jitendra Singh also urged the SKUAST administration to promote 75 agricultural startups from the university to commemorate India's 75th year of independence, in the same way, that his Ministry is promoting 75 young science start-ups, 75 women science start-ups, and 75 SIT hubs dedicated to SCs and STs. Singh went on to say that a proactive outreach to start-ups is necessary to attract the brightest minds for the marketing of our products on a national and worldwide level, whether it's basmati rice, rajma, or other items. The Minister emphasised the construction of a larger media space, accompanied by the latest technology and the social media boom, to promote local products and start-ups. During his speech, the Minister emphasised the current government's promotion of sustainable agriculture methods and organic farming.

