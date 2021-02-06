Mos Jitendra Singh Slams 'protest Toolkit', Says 'laws Enacted For The Benefit Of Farmers'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday slammed 'protest toolkit' document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, talking about how the conspiracy behind the entire incident had been exposed.

"The conspiracy has been exposed on a large-scale by Republic TV. The government is with an open mind trying its best to bring a resolution to the problem. All the laws enacted are for the benefit of the poor," said Jitendra Singh.

After wading into the ongoing farmers' agitation in India, environmental activist Greta Thunberg had on February 4 shared an elaborate document on ways to intensify the farmers' stir, exposing the international propaganda against India. The document titled - 'Ask India Why' - consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest.

After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network at 8:04 pm on Wednesday, Thunberg deleted it by 9:27 pm the very same day. Later on, she shared an "updated toolkit", the new document, a toned-down version of the deleted one titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave'.

Delhi Police files FIR over 'toolkit'

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit" alleging that it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Greta Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case.

The senior Delhi Police officer, however, said that the initial investigation had traced the document's link to a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'. According to the officer, the events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, hinted at a "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

