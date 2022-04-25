MoS Jitendra Singh Slams USCIRF, IAMC After Republic Exposé; 'survived On Separatism'

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Monday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over its move to defame India. Speaking about Republic Media Network's expose about the USCIRF and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), MoS Singh said that the organisations have a track record of “selective condemnation”. He claimed that the USCIRF-IAMC have no moral right to condemn the Indian government.

Republic Media Network exposed USCIRF-IAMC as the organisation that has made it a trend to propagate a global anti-India narrative. Following this, while speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, minister Jitendra Singh said that the elements like USCIRF-IAMC have “survived on separatism”. He said, “They have a track record of selective condemnation. Unless you have the courage to call a terrorist a terrorist, you don’t have the moral authority to condemn any other.”

“Selective condemnation on religious basis is not known to the Modi Government. During the 2014 floods in Kashmir, the PM chose to spend Diwali in valley. He didn’t ask how many Muslims were affected or how many Hindus. The policy of appeasement of none and justice for all gives credentials to Modi Government,” Singh told Republic.

Further slamming the agencies, he said, “These elements (USCIRF-IAMC) survived on separatism but now feel disheartened as PM Modi united country in a single cord. The domestic element out of frustration and desperation seeks indirect support from foreign countries. It is that they are following ‘Tukde Tukde’ philosophy followed by groups,” Singh added. During the interview, he also reiterated that much seriousness or credibility mustn’t be attached to these agencies.

Global anti-India plot

On Sunday, Republic Media Network unravelled the web of connections and brought out how certain organisations and lobbies are working in an anti-India global plot. The Republic reported show how in a synchronised manner, the USCIRF, the Indian IAMC, Fidelis Government Relations firm and other lobbies were working against India. The IAMC was leading the synchronised campaign to spread fake news by circulating misleading videos from Ghaziabad. It has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly sharing fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura on social media. And interestingly, the IAMC seems to be USCIRF’s go-to destination and platform to deliver talks, the Republic investigation found.

IAMC had co-sponsored an event where the USCIFR Chair, Nadine Maenda, was the speaker. The September 2021 event discussed the implementation of the CAA and NRC in Assam. More recently, she was part of the IAMC event on 26 January 2022 on "Protecting India's Pluralist Constitution". The USCIRF Senior Policy Analyst Niala Mohammad at an event organised by IAMC said, “We have recommended targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets and/or barring their entry into the United States”.

The IAMC cannot be played down as an innocuous organisation, because reports after reports indicate there is a strong Pakistan backing. IAMC’s early conventions involved a certain Asim Ghafoor was the spokesman for the Global Relief Foundation, which is another UNSC designated terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda.

