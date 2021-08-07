MoS Jitnedra Singh Says Lightning Activity Shows Increasing Trend Over India Last 20yrs

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that lightning and thunder activities have shown a steep increase over India, particularly in the North-Eastern region of the country in the last 20 years. The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology said that his ministry has developed a mobile application to track lightning activities in the skies. The increasing trend of lightning activities could be monitored in an application called the "Damini" lightning application.

Jitendra Singh on Damini lightning app

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while addressing the Lok Sab, said the Central government has developed a lighting tracker application called Damini. The function of this mobile-based application is to detect and alert a person using a mobile GPS. The Damini application can monitor and notify a person whenever a lightning incident occurs within a 20-kilometre to 40-kilometer radius, said the Minister in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Damini app was developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune under the Ministry of Earth Science. The makers of the application have installed a lightning location network in 83 places that detect and locate those areas which are witnessing lightning strikes. The main processor of the network is installed at IITM. It sends GPS signals received from the network and detects the location with less than 500 meters of accuracy. The IITM shares the output of this network with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other state governments that are used for telecasting live. Currently, this service is available in all districts and 1084 stations across India.

The lightning incident in India

Lightning accompanied by a thunderstorm is one of the largest killer natural disasters in our country, as every year thousands of people are killed in lightning strikes. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), every year at least 2000 people are killed in lightning incidents. The lightning strike is at its peak during the pre-monsoon season, in states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other neighbouring states. This year, India has recorded the highest lightning strike incidents in mid-July.

