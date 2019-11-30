Kishan Reddy: IPC, CrPC To Be Amended For Speedy Conviction

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be amended to speed up the trial in grave criminal offences such as rape and murder. He told reporters that the Centre is considering a suggestion that the conviction in such cases by trial courts may be challenged only in the Supreme Court. "Currently the convicts go for appeals in various upper courts and high courts, resulting in long delays in awarding punishment," said Kishan Reddy.

'A draft of amendments in criminal codes already prepared'

The Union Minister said IPC and CrPC need to be amended as they were framed during the British rule. "The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) has already prepared a draft of amendments in criminal codes," he said and appealed to people to give their suggestions so that the provisions relating to the crimes against women are strengthened and the guilty are punished at the earliest.

He was talking to reporters after calling on the family of a woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered by four persons at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Reddy said the Centre in coordination with Telangana government would ensure that the case is disposed of expeditiously and the guilty gets capital punishment. Stating that there is anger among people over the shocking incident, he hoped that the state government will act in tune with the people's sentiments.

Termed Shamshabad incident as a shame to humanity

Terming Shamshabad incident as a shame to humanity, he said this was the second incident after 2012 Nirbhaya incident in Delhi to spark outrage across the country. Reddy said he spoke to Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs were in touch with the state government officials. The minister said Telangana would soon implement Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Under this system, a person in distress can call 112 on the mobile app. Press of a button sends an alert to the nearest police station and 5-6 police officers.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze.

