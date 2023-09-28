MoS Lekhi Invites Cuba To Join Biofuel Alliance In Remembrance Of Castro's India Visit

Union Minister of State, Meenakshi Lekhi, during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of former Cuban President Fidel Castro's visit to India, stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties through initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuel Alliance. She expressed optimism in inviting Cuba to join these alliances, highlighting the pressing global challenges of sustainable development, climate change, and renewable energy systems.

During the ceremony, Lekhi also highlighted the relationship between India and Cuba. On this occasion, India also assumed the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.

“This program was arranged today to celebrate 50 years of Fidel Castro's visit to India and the occasion was handing over the presidency of the Non-Aligned movement to India,” Lekhi told ANI. Citing global challenges, the Union MoS invited Cuba to join the Global Biofuel Alliance as well as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. “Today, the challenges the world is facing are sustainable development, climate change, green energy, renewable energy systems," Lekhi added.

Recalling Fidel Castro's initiative, Lekhi underlined how Moringa plants became a symbol of the friendship between India and Cuba. Castro's call for scientists to study the impact of Moringa resulted in the plant becoming symbolic of the deep-rooted connection between the two nations. She stated, "Our age-old friendship, the seeds of which were sown 50 years ago. Fidel Castro asked the scientists to study the impact of Moringa, and Moringa plants became a symbol of India's friendship with Cuba… The world is coming back to using AYUSH and traditional medicines. We have done it for many, many years. Indians have been using it for thousands of years, but the scientific backing came from Cuba."

The establishment of the Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 Summit in New Delhi illustrates India's support for sustainable biofuels. The project, which is being led by India as the G20 chair, aims to enhance biofuel technology and encourage global sustainable biofuel usage. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in 2019 of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure confirms India's global leadership in climate change and disaster resilience measures.