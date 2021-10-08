MoS Lekhi Says India's Success In Sports Makes Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations Bigger

Urging youngsters to take active part in sports activities, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday stated that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating India's 75 years of Independence will be a colossal celebration if India continues performing well in sports.

"Azadi ka Mahotsav will be a bigger celebration if we keep on performing better in sports," she said. Discoursing at the Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) MP Golf Cup 2021, Lekhi emphasized the role of parents in preparing good sportspersons for the country.

MoS Lekhi urges parents to back children in taking up sports

"Let the youngsters join sports, do well and let more parents come forward to support their children. By doing this, they will be serving our country," said the Minister.

The Union Minister hailed the efforts of the Indian contingent in the Olympics and Paralympics and encouraged youth to engage in games and sports. The Minister also noted the role of parents, especially mothers in encouraging their kids to take part in sports while supporting them in channelising their potential in productive ventures.

"When I see youngsters playing any sports, golf being one of them, it is a kind of celebration of life and being a mother, I always feel kids need to be occupied in a constructive way," Lekhi stated.

"If they don't get occupied in a constructive way, there are dangers lurking all around. So the mothers should exercise their authority to direct kids to channelise their energy in the right direction and help promote the sports in the country," she added.

PGTI in DGC after seven years

The Minister earlier on Tuesday, October 5, inaugurated the Tata Steel PGTI MP Golf Cup at Delhi Golf Club. The tournament carries a prize of Rs 70 lakhs. The tournament marks the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season. Professional Golf Tour of India marked its presence at the Delhi Gold Club with a full field after seven years. Prominent golfers like S S P Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Ajay Baisoya, Udayan Mane, Jyoti Randhawa, and Sharavan Desai are taking part in the event.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI