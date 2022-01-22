Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday asserted that terrorism cannot be justified in any manner. The Minister stated that there must be objective reasoning behind listing and delisting of individuals and entities under the United Nations sanctions regime. She said that the same must not happen based on any form of political or religious considerations.

Speaking in an address at the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022 organised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi called for a collaborative effort to fight terrorism. The minister stressed the need for summoning ‘political will’ to combat the internationally faced issue of terrorism. "We need to summon the political will to combat terrorism and not allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified," she said.

Terrorism cannot be justified, says MoS

"Terrorists are terrorists. We must reform the working methods of the committees dealing with sanctions and counter-terrorism. Transparency, accountability and effectiveness are the need of the day," the minister for MEA said. Lekhi further pushed for a collective approach to the same and said that exclusivist thinking must be firmly discouraged. She reiterated that differences in ideas would divide the world and harm the social fabric. "Such approaches facilitate radicalization and recruitment by breeding fear, mistrust and hatred among different communities," she said.

Lekhi said that the listing and delisting of individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes must be done objectively. The minister of state further added that linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime must be recognised and addressed vigorously. She also urged the importance of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) tracing and identifying the financial backing of terrorists. She said that the group must remedy the weaknesses in anti-money laundering and counterterror financing frameworks.

MoS MEA takes a dig at Pakistan

Speaking about India and its fights, the minister for MEA said, "for three decades now India has faced a proxy war by our neighbour," in an obvious reference to Pakistan. "We have denounced all use of terrorist proxies and emphasised on the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to such activities which could be used to launch acts of terrorism on foreign soil. This has been our constant stand," Lekhi said. Furthermore, the minister asserted that the government would follow ‘zero tolerance’ toward acts of terrorism and have been condemning all forms of terrorism.

Image: PTI