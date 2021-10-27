MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Interacts With Jammu & Kashmir Police Officers At Srinagar's Humhama

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday held an interaction with DGP Kashmir Dilbag Singh and other Police Officers at Gazetted Officer's Mess at Humhama, Srinagar. Union Minister Lekhi is currently on a visit to Kashmir as part of an outreach programme undertaken by the Government of India. While hosting a conversation with the lady officers of J&K, Lekhi exclaimed that she was fascinated to see men and women of J&K share a common office space.

The MoS also highlighted the importance of the preservation of Culture and cultural symbols in J&JK. Subjecting on the same she said that Kashmir had a rich cultural heritage of being a pace of learning in the Indian subcontinent.

Lekhi praises J&K police; fascinated at lady officers working together

MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi stated that she shared a special relationship with the UT of J&K and the Police. She reasoned that by mentioning that she came from a family who served in the police department for almost three generations. While talking to the lady officers, Lekhi added that it was interesting to see the women officers sharing spaces of public offices and responsibilities with their male counterparts.

Lekhi additionally promised that the Ministry would strive hard to develop religious and heritage tourism in UT so that a large number of tourists are attracted to the religious and spiritual places here. Considering that Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was situated in the UT which garnered a considerable amount of tourists every year Lekhi held that as a significant example and appended by saying that the Ministry would even work towards promoting and developing more similar tourist circuits to help bolster the tourism sector of the state.

DGP Kashmir elucidates on the security situation of J&K

DGP Kashmir Dilbag Singh, who was also present at the Gazetted Officer's Mess where Union Minister Lekhi was visiting, provided insights into the security situation in J&K. The DGP mentioned that since the last three years the peace and progress have been moving forward hand in hand and a peaceful environment have brought dividends to the people who have contributed in a big way in peacebuilding efforts in the valley.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Law and Order and security situation has shown a marked improvement in all respects with minimum loss of life and property and incidents in the valley. There are no street violence and the favourite Bandh Call culture of separatists has ended almost completely." DGP Singh informed that the changing environment had saddened Pakistan sponsored agencies and their proxies and recent innocent civilian killings was an indication of their frustration with people’s partnership in peace and progress and communal harmony.

