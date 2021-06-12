MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy To Chair High-level Security Review Meet With J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy is set to chair a high-level meeting on Sunday in Jammu. According to reports, the meeting will also be attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. Apart from this, it is also being reported that the meeting will also include top officials of the security forces like the BSF, Indian Army, CRPF, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy to hold high-level security review meeting of J&K

The meeting is being organised to take stock of the security situation in the region, especially near the Line of Control (LoC). This also comes amid a ceasefire agreement that is in effect between India and Pakistan. Both countries have been following the ceasefire agreement, except for some instances where Pakistan has violated it. According to reports, there have been two ceasefire violations by Pakistan with increased attempts of weapons dropping.

Pakistan has yet again resorted to the old tactics of pushing terrorists from across the border along with equipment into the Union Territory of J&K. Therefore, all these developments near the LoC will be reviewed in the Sunday meetings that will be chaired by Reddy and Sinha. In addition, the meeting is taking places after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. There were no meetings or visits from the Home Ministry due to the pandemic.

Moreover, the meeting is being held days ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra which also brings the aspect of security preparedness. Therefore, that too will be discussed during the detailed security review meeting. Even so, the security forces are prepared to thwart any nefarious activities by Pakistan.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha had visited New Delhi along with Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. During the meeting that time, the Centre was informed about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming Sunday meeting is a measure taken by the MHA to review the situation. The MoS MHA will therefore interact with officials concerning the scenario and get a first-hand review.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visits J&K

Earlier on June 2, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. General Naravane was briefed by the Army officers on the security situation in the Union Territory. In addition, he was also apprised of the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers' network of terrorist groups. General Naravane reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. He was also briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland. The Army Chief also met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed recent internal security developments in the region.