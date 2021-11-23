The killing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday has sparked a huge outrage against the CPI (M) after an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, MoS V Muraleedharan lashed out at the CPI (M) and the Congress for failing to take action against 'Islamic terrorism' prevailing in the state just for the sake of 'Muslim vote bank'.

Speaking to Republic TV, V Muraleedharan said, "Every political party or those who don't go along with the PFI are subjected to such type of tortures and murders. The basic reason is the political climate of the state. And when I say political climate, it's a peculiar situation in Kerala that the ruling front as well as the opposition- the CPI (M) in power, Congress in opposition. They both don't dare to speak against Islamic terrorism that is unleashed on the people of the state. "

"So that's the basic reason why these people are emboldened to kill an innocent common man of the state in broad daylight. The government and the opposition should speak without fear of the PFI, without consideration of the hope that if they speak they will lose their support base or they will lose their vote bank. So, this is the basic issue that is haunting Kerala. An atmosphere of terror has been created in the state so that nobody speaks out against the Islamic terrorism that is there," added Muraleedharan.

Furthermore, MoS Muraleedharan stated that Kerala Police was efficient enough to carry out an investigation, however, their hands are tight because of the 'political masters'. "The basic reason why the Kerala Police is unable to take strict action is because their hands are tight. I don't think Kerela Police is inefficient in that they can't take action against the culprits but the political masters of the Kerala Police they don't allow them to conduct an impartial investigation so that people who are responsible are brought to book."

"Even cases where CPI(M) lost its own worker in the prestigious Maharaja college in Ernakulum because of PFI attacked him. But even then the government which is run by the CPI(M) didn't take any action. Congress lost its leader in the same area but they are mum on that. The basic reason is that they think the PFI is equated to the Muslim community," Muraleedharan concluded.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad; stabbed over 50 times

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack. Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times.

After the political uproar, an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in connection with the murder of an RSS worker in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday. District police chief R Viswanadh informed that the arrested activist was 'directly involved' in the murder of A Sanjith in Mambaram. Other culprits in the case will be arrested soon, he said.

(Image: @Surenderbjp/Twitter/Republic World)