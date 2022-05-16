Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday condemned Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama's statement for defending the misogynist remarks of a Muslim cleric towards a girl student in Kerala. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs stated that it is shocking that someone can defend such action.

"It's shocking to see and hear all this. How can someone defend such an act? Article 14 depicts equality and everyone is free to wear whatever they want. We condemn this." said Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

On May 14, MoS Muraleedharan questioned the silence of the ruling LDF government and the main opposition Congress in Kerala regarding the issue of humiliation faced by a Muslim girl on stage. While speaking to ANI, MoS said, "A 10th standard girl was publically humiliated on the stage in Malappuram. But the silence being maintained by the opposition and ruling front in Kerala is surprising, is shocking," V Muraleedharan who hails from Kerala told ANI.

Slamming CM Pinrayi Vijayan for his silence, MoS Muraleedharan said, "The CM does not utter a word about the whole issue. I don't know whom he is fearing? He has the responsibility and duty to uphold constitutional values. He is silent and the opposition leader is also taking the same stance. It's a shame for the entire of Kerala."

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama justifies snubbing girl on stage

In a press conference on Sunday, Samastha leaders justified its leader MT Abdulla Musaliyar's action stating that "as per their tradition, mature women cannot be called to the dais during a public event."

President of Samastha, Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said, "Musaliyar only raised objection to the girl coming on to the stage because she might feel shy. Wouldn't she be nervous to see scholars like us on stage? We believe that generally, all women are shy. For the same reason, ustad conveyed his objection to the responsible person." The cleric further said, "Musaliyar did not behave badly with the student. It is just his manner of speaking. Samastha is an organization that gives importance to the education of girl children." He added that the girl’s family had no issues and it was the media that made it into a controversy.

Justifying his discriminative actions, Abdulla Musaliyar, who is the General Secretary of the organization, said, "In all Samasta programmes, mature women are not allowed to share the stage."

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage

Earlier this week, a shocking video emerged from Kerala where a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. The incident happened when the class 10 girl was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. He remarked that if a girl is being given the honour, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expressed his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.

