MoS Muraleedharan Reaches Colombo To Attend Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day Celebrations

To attend Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Colombo on Saturday, February 4. MoS Muraleedharan was welcomed by Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya.

"Happy to arrive in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka. Thank Honourable State Minister of Foreign Affairs @TharakaBalasur1 for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements including interactions with Indian diaspora," tweeted Muraleedharan.

The Minister of State will participate in separate bilateral discussions on issues of mutual interest with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, MUM Ali Sabry, during the visit. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, he will also participate in an interactive session with prominent members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka.

India wishes Sri Lanka on 75th anniversary of independence

Meanwhile, External Affairs of Minister, S Jaishankar, extended his greetings to his Sri Lankan counterpart, MUM Ali Sabry, on their 75th anniversary of independence.

He added that India would continue to be a dependable partner and ally of Sri Lanka, driven by the 'neighborhood first' policy.