MoS Muraleedharan Slams CPI(M) MP For Opposing Private Member's Bill; 'House Will Decide'

After CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem opposed the introduction of a private member's bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan slammed the Kareem, stating that one member cannot decide if a bill should be introduced in the Parliament or not.

Speaking to Republic, V. Muraleedharan lashed out at the CPI(M) MP and said, "The House will decide whether a bill should be introduced or not. A chair will not decide. One member cannot dictate that whether a bill can or cannot be introduced. Left MPs want to create unnecessary controversies to suite their interests. He should first understand that it is a private member bill . It is not government bill. In a way, he is questioning the rights of privilege of a member. Left MPs should respect the authority of the Parliament."

CPI(M) opposes private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code

On Friday, the Left MP opposed the introduction of a private member's bill on the UCC in Rajya Sabha and submitted a notice under Section 67. Kareem requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to disallow BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena from introducing the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2022. Stating that the bill is a threat to "communal harmony", he also mentioned that it has a hidden agenda. The CPI(M) parliamentarian stressed that legislation on UCC cannot be drafted without adequate consultation.

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem said, "Uniform Civil Code is a very sensitive subject that needs a wide range of consultations and discussions with all sections of the society before preparing legislation on it. The bill, which is drafted without considering any of these aspects and the hasty manner in which it is being introduced by a Member cannot be accepted. It may be noted that many of the Constitutional provisions and observations for the Hon'ble Supreme Court are quoted wrongly in the Reasons and Objectives of this bill."

"Some of the debates in the Constituent Assembly are also mentioned in a misleading way. So, this bill is not only posing a huge threat to the communal harmony of our nation; but it is also widely misleading. It is being brought as a part of a hidden agenda with divisive intention," he added.