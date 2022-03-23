MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala Govt After Police Stops Dance Show Over Noise Complaint

Palakkad District Judge Kalam Pasha has drawn flak on social media for insulting the popular danseuse Neena Prasad, by stopping her Mohiniyattam performance in the middle. Her classical dance performance was interrupted as the Kerala District Judge was displeased by the high volume. The police stopped the performance and did not let it resume despite several requests made by the organisers. This entire incident has left the popular traditional dancer in dismay. It has also triggered a series of protests by a section of lawyers who protested outside Palakkad court in the southern state of Kerala.

The incident happened on Saturday when renowned Mohiniyattam artist Neena Prasad was performing her dance recital around 8.30 pm at an event organised by Friends' Collective (Souhruda Kootayma) of the Sekharipuram library at the Government Moyan LP School. As per reports, the District Judge, who resides behind the school, ordered to stop Neena Prasad’s performance. The police intervened and asked the organisers to stop the performance.

This incident has also drawn strong reactions from the political arena. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan took to Twitter and expressed his concern over the unfortunate incident. He opined "Yet another example of Talibanization of Kerala under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. There's absolutely no artistic freedom left in the country under the communist rule." He further reiterated that "stopping Ms Neena Prasad Mohaniyattam which is Kerala's own dance performance is a serious insult to the culture of the state."

The danseuse Neena Prasad took to Facebook and informed people about the incident via her post. She wrote, "As an artist and woman, I felt humiliated and I would like to record my protest. The district judge had asked the organisers to stop the event as he was having trouble with the music,".

The judge granted permission to continue the event only if the audience is seated near the stage and the music is played at a low volume. The show was organised by the Sekharipuram Grandhasala, where the book Ithihasangale Thedi authored by Sreechitran MJ, was also released.

