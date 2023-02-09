MoS Muraleedharan’s House Attacked In Thiruvananthapuram, Probe In Process By Forensics

Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s residence was attacked on the night of February 8th in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram. Condemning the incident, the state BJP chief demanded an investigation into the matter, after which the forensic teams accompanied with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot.

The attack possibly was carried out by an unidentified person by pelting stones on the window panes of the house. Blood stains were found at the location. The forensic teams collected the samples of the fingerprints and also took samples of the blood stains from the residence of the Union Minister.

Kerala BJP chief demands investigation

State president K Surendran urged the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a thorough probe, “Complete breakdown of law and order in Kerala. The state police can't even provide security to the residence of a central minister in the capital city. Miscreants attacked @VMBJP ji's home in Thiruvananthapuram. Strongly condemn this. I urge the CM for a thorough investigation.”

The incident came to light during the morning hours of February 9 when the helpers visited the house. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) also reached the location. CCTV from the adjacent location was also reviewed however it didn't not provide any leads.