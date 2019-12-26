MoS Home Affairs Slams Rumour-mongering, Asks Opposition To Explain 'CAA Is Against Whom'

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday addressed a press conference in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and asserted that the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register is not related. He also slammed the opposition for spreading lies and confusion over the amended Citizenship law among citizens.

The MoS Home Affairs also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the press conference. He also slammed the opposition for misleading people by spreading rumors about CAA. Nityanand Rai's tweet read, "Press conference in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Citizenship Amendment Act. The way some opposition parties tried to mislead the public with rumors about CAA, everyone has understood it. This law will not hurt human sentiments and it will not affect the interest of any citizen of India."

MoS Rai questions the opposition over CAA

During the press conference, he also spoke about how Citizenship is not against the foundation of the Indian Constitution. He said, "CAA is not against anybody. It is not hurting the core foundation of the Indian constitution but is, in fact, honoring the constitution. The Congress party and the opposition are politicizing the whole issue, but the people of the country know whos right. The ongoing protests are over CAA and I would like to once again clarify that NRC and NPR are no longer related."

Adding to his statement further, he questioned the opposition party to explain how the Citizenship law is against the citizens of India. He said, "I would like to ask the opposition to come forward and explain that the CAA is against whom and isn't it human to provide citizenship to minority communities who are fleeing religious persecution?"

