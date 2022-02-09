MoS Nityanand Rai Presents Details Of Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puruskar In RS

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday presented the details of Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puruskar during his speech in Rajya Sabha. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs recognises and honours the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of Disaster Management. The Union Minister informed that the Ministry had instituted the Award in 2018 with an aim to honour the heroes of disaster management and their quick responses, which help in the rehabilitation of people before any calamity hits a region. The Award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In 2018, Govt instituted annual “Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puruskar Award” to recognize excellent work by individuals & institutions in India in disaster mgmt, like prevention, preparedness, rescue, response, rehabilitation, research/innovations or early warning: MHA — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

The Award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution, and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual. This year, the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority’s Vice Chairman Vinod Sharma was selected for the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022 for their excellent work in disaster management. As per the official statement by the Union Home Ministry released last month, the GIDM has been selected in the Institutional category, while Sharma was named in the individual category. "For the award this year, the nominations were solicited from July 1, 2021, onwards and 243 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals," the statement said. The GIDM was established in 2012 and since then, it has been working to enhance the disaster risk reduction (DRR) capacity of Gujarat.

Know more about Professor Vinod Sharma

Through a series of strategically designed capacity-building programs, the GIDM has trained more than 12,000 professionals on diverse issues concerning multi-hazard risk management and reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added. "Sharma, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and vice-chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, was the founder coordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management. He has worked tirelessly towards bringing disaster risk reduction (DRR) to the forefront of the national agenda," it said.

Image: ANI