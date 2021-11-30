MoS Nityanand Rai Says Maharashtra Saw Highest Custodial Deaths In 2021

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday that Maharashtra reported the highest number of custodial deaths, followed by Gujarat and Bihar this year, ANI reported.

In response to a question on custodial deaths in the Parliament, the Union minister said that as per the information received from National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Maharashtra reported 26 custodial deaths, followed by Gujarat which reported 21 deaths, and Bihar, which registered 18 deaths this year as of November 15.

"As per information received from National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the details of cases registered in respect of deaths in police custody during the year 2021 up to November 15, Maharashtra reported 26 such deaths followed by 21 deaths in Gujarat and 18 deaths in Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, 11 deaths were reported. Delhi reported zero custodial deaths," MoS Nityanand Rai said.

'Responsibility of State to prevent police atrocities': MoS Nityanand Rai

MoS Nityanand Rai added that it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the non-occurrence of police atrocities and the protection of the human rights of the citizens.

Rai said, "As per the 7th Schedule of the Constitution of India, police and public order are state subjects. It is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to appropriately prevent and ensure non-occurrence of police atrocities and protect the human rights of the citizens."

The Minister highlighted that the Central government does not intervene directly in the matters of custodial deaths as it involves the state police and jail authorities which also falls within the jurisdiction of the state governments. He said:

"Custodial deaths/violations involve the state police and jail authorities which also falls within the jurisdiction of the state governments. Given this, the Central government does not intervene directly in the matters of custodial deaths. "The Central government has issued advisories, and the NHRC has issued guidelines and recommendations to be followed by the States/UTs in all cases of custodial deaths."

Rai added that in addition, workshops/seminars are also organised by NHRC from time to time to sensitise officers in state governments for better protection of human rights and "particularly the protection of rights of persons in custody."

(Image: PTI)