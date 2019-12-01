Watch: MoS Of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Hails BSF Personnel On 55th Raising Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 55th Raising Day on Sunday. The event was attended by Union Minister of State Affairs Nityanand Rai at BSF headquarters in New Delhi. Nityanand Rai inspected the parade. He also addressed the BSF sentinels and lauded their efforts. The Union Minister of State Affairs said that the government is making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the Central Armed Forces. Steps are being taken to ensure that every jawan stays with the family for at least 100 days in a year.