The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Watch: MoS Of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Hails BSF Personnel On 55th Raising Day

General News

The BSF Raising Day ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State Affairs Nityanand Rai at BSF headquarters in New Delhi.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 55th Raising Day on Sunday. The event was attended by Union Minister of State Affairs Nityanand Rai at BSF headquarters in New Delhi. Nityanand Rai inspected the parade. He also addressed the BSF sentinels and lauded their efforts. The Union Minister of State Affairs said that the government is making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the Central Armed Forces. Steps are being taken to ensure that every jawan stays with the family for at least 100 days in a year. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG