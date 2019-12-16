MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Hints At Normalcy In The North East, Hails 'peace-loving' People

Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the North East was rapidly getting back to normalcy. He mentioned that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were confined to few districts in Assam and Tripura. Revealing that the curfew hours had been reduced by 10-12 hours, he said that that the people themselves were now demanding relaxation in curfew. Praising the peace-loving nature of the people of the North East, he opined that they had gradually begun to understand that the legislation did not affect their rights.

Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, “At the outset, I would like to say that overall the situation is very rapidly turning into normal, compared to what it was 3-4 days back. Even 3-4 days back, whatever incidents took place were confined to a few districts particularly in Upper Assam namely Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat and one or two districts of Tripura which have already calmed down for the last two days. Today, statistically speaking, I think the testimony is borne out by the fact that in all these places, the curfew is being relaxed and gradually the relaxation hours are being extended up to 10-12 hours. The most affected was possibly Dibrugarh 4 days back, but the situation turned better so rapidly that the people themselves started demanding relaxation in curfew. Because overall the people of Assam and the people of the North East are not only peace-loving, they are very intelligent. They are very discerning. They have gradually started understanding what is the truth.”

Exemption for the North East

While addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, “All the states of the Northeast have supported this Bill. Article 371F protects the interests of Sikkim. The entire Arunachal Pradesh is protected by Inner Line Permit. It need not worry. The entire Mizoram is protected by Inner Line Permit. The entire Nagaland is also protected. Manipur is today not protected but we will notify the Bill until Manipur gets the Inner Line protection. This will not be applicable in the tribal areas of Tripura. Nearly the entire area of Meghalaya is outside the CAB. We have set up a committee of people of Assam under clause 6 of the Assam Accord which will soon submit its report. So even Assam need not worry.”

