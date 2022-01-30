Union Minister of States (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday hit out at a Financial Times journalist over his writing relating the Nazi reign of Hitler to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the article posted by the FT journalist and called it a ‘tired attempt to tarnish’ PM Modi’s image. He further stated that the writer was obsessed with the legacy of Hitler.

Rubbishing the write-up posted by Financial Times’ Edward Luce, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the effort was pathetic. “This so pathetic, so sad n ludicrously, tired attempt to tarnish one of the world most popular, democratically elected leaders - by a remotely located book writer who seems to expert in wholely n solely European legacy of Hitler,” he tweeted while sharing the original tweet by Luce.

This so pathetic, so sad n ludicrously, tired attmpt to tarnish one of worlds most popular, democratically electd leaders - by a remotely located bookwriter who seems to expert in wholely n solely European legacy of Hitler 🤷🏻‍♂️🤮🥵 @FT https://t.co/Tt10iNy1Ut — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 30, 2022

FT journalist calls PM Modi a fascist

Financial Times’ Edward Luce, who is a US-based writer, columnist and editor had written an article titled ‘Please keep your eye on India’s Modi’. Sharing the article on his Twitter handle, Financial Times’ Edward Luce wrote that there was an increase in demand for Mein Kampf after PM Modi was elected. "There's been a boom Mein Kampf sales since Modi took office. Hitler’s diabolic memoir has been translated into several Indian languages. Nowhere else, aside from neo-Nazi pockets in the west, is his name invoked so often" My & Rana Foroohar's Swamp Notes,” he tweeted.

The tweet was instantly met with criticism as several Indians stormed the post’s comments section attacking the writer, while a few agreed to the points. According to Luce, the original of the article came on the Swamp Notes newsletter which was co-written by CNN global economic analyst Rana Foroohar. In the article, the writers slam the Indian PM and note that ‘the prime minister is a textbook fascist'.

“I have little doubt that Golwalkar’s is the statue Modi would most dearly love to give pride of place. I am not forecasting a Holocaust in India. What I am saying is that the country’s prime minister is a textbook fascist — a word I do not throw around lightly. The warning lights for India’s 200m Muslims are flashing steadily redder and we cannot ignore what is happening,” was one of the paragraphs from the original article written by Edward Luce in his article slamming PM Modi.

Image: ANI/ PTI