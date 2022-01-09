MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tests Positive For COVID; Says 'the Virus Has Finally Caught Me'

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus contagion. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader underlined that after succeeding in 'avoiding' COVID virus for 21 months, it has finally 'caught' him.

India in the last 24 hours logged a single-day surge of 1,59,632 new COVID cases, pushing the tally to 3.55 crore, which included 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant. With the fresh additions, the active cases increased to 5,90,611 across 27 states and the Union territories so far. The active cases comprise 1.66% of the total infections. The daily positivity rate is at 10.24%.

Notably, a high positivity rate is considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections. With daily multiplying cases, experts have already warned that India is likely to witness the third wave of infections soon.

And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy 🙏🏻😓😠😩 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 9, 2022

Apart from Chandrasekhar, many other politicians have tested positive for COVID amid hectic political rallying for 5 state elections. The list includes - Union Ministers Bharati Pravin Pawar, Nityanand Rai, Mahendra Nath Pandey.

On the state level, several ministers in Bihar - Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have tested COVID positive. In Maharashtra, the highest infected state - more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state had tested positive for coronavirus including Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur.

PM Modi convenes COVID review meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 where he discussed the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics amongst other developments.

During the meeting, the PM urged officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure for COVID. PM Modi also urged officials to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services and leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

'A meeting with CMs is likely to convene to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response', said PM Modi at the meeting asking officials to continue Jan Andolan focused on COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).