MoS RK Singh, US Climate Envoy John Kerry Discuss Energy Transition & Emission Reduction

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh met United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry on April 7 and discussed India's progress in emission and energy transition in India. During the discussion, they also emphasised that the Indo-American Partnership on energy and climate will be an example for other countries on climate action.

From energy transition to Indo-American Partnership on energy—points discussed

According to a statement, in the meeting RK Singh mentioned how India was the only major economy whose energy transition was constant with a sub two-degree rise in temperature. Appreciating the progress made by India in the energy transition, Kerry said that the US would like to work with India in this endeavour. India also pointed out that its pace of energy transition is "unparalleled" and its rate of growth of renewable energy capacity is one of the fastest in the world.

The US and Indian sides agreed that reducing the growth of greenhouse gases was the foremost challenge before mankind. They declared their commitment to work together to build a better world for future generations. The two countries also agreed to cooperate in energy storage, carbon storage. They emphasised that the Indo-American partnership on energy and climate will set an example for other countries.

India, who had made a commitment to achieve 40 per cent of total energy demand from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, pointed out how it was well ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets. It has already reached 38.5 per cent.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is on a four-day visit to India. He met Union Minister for Finance Nirmala sitharaman and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on April 7. The leaders discussed different issues including time climate finance, joint research and collaboration. His visit comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate. Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The virtual summit on climate is scheduled later this month.

Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. @JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.



We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration etc.@PMOIndia @ClimateEnvoy @UNFCCC pic.twitter.com/SaIij2bCz2 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 6, 2021

(Image Credits: Office of RK Singh/Twitter)