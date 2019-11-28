MoS Shripad Naik Backs 'party Stand' On Pragya 'Godse' Controversy

On BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya's 'deshbhakt' remark on Godse, Minister of State of AYUSH Shripad Naik said that he agress to the party's stand on the issue. This comes after the BJP working president JP Nadda made a statement sacking Sadhiv Pragya from the defence panel and condemning her comments on Nathuram Godse. BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt."

Shripad Naik

MoS naik while talking to Republic Tv said "The statement issued by JP Nadda Ji, the working president of our party, all of us agree to whatever he has said. The party's stand has been cleared by Rajnath Singh and Nadda Ji, both of them".

Read: 'Biggest Disrespect To Gandhiji...': Here's What Robert Vadra had To Say Over BJP Candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's 'Nathuram Godse Is A Deshbhakt' Remark

JP Nadda condemns Sadhvi Pragya

The working President of BJP, JP Nadda, on Thursday morning, said that Sadhvi Pragya's statement during the parliamentary proceedings is highly condemnable. He said, "Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings".

Read: "Some Things Must Remain Sacred," Says Anand Mahindra About Mahatma Gandhi Amid Pragya Thakur's 'Nathuram Godse Is A Patriot' Shocker

Rajnath Singh disapproves Pragya Thakur's statements

Distancing BJP away from Pragya Thakur's controversial remarks wherein she called Godse a 'deshbakht', Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh stated, "Far from talking about Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, we condemn the idea of treating him as a patriot. Mahatma Gandhi is the idol of the people. He was our guiding light earlier and will continue to be guiding light in the future as well. His ideology was relevant even at that time, it is today and will continue to be".

नाथूराम गोडसे को देशभक्त कहे जाने की बात तो दूर हम उन्हें देशभक्त मानने की सोच को ही condemn करते हैं।



महात्मा गांधी हम लोगों के आदर्श हैं।वे पहले भी हमारे मार्गदर्शक थे और भविष्य में भी मार्गदर्शक रहेंगे।



उनकी विचारधारा उस समय भी प्रासंगिक थी, आज भी है और आगे भी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/WH6y09VOVt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2019

Read: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Skips Court Summons In 2008 Malegaon Case Citing Health Reasons, Instead Goes To Attend Political Event

Read: Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Invites PM Modi For Oath Taking Ceremony