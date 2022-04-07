MoS V Muraleedharan Asserts India Desires Normal Ties With Pakistan; 'onus On Islamabad'

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday stated that India is willing to have healthy relations with Pakistan and is ready to address all the issues, however, the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere. This comes after reports emerged of adviser to Pakistan PM Imran Khan supporting the resumption of trade ties with India.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Muraleedharan said, "The Government's consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence."

"In August 2019, Pakistan announced the suspension of bilateral trade with India. Pakistan partially relaxed its ban on trade with India in September 2019 by permitting trade in certain pharmaceutical products," he added.

Pakistan economic crisis

Apart from the political turmoil, Pakistan is also facing heavy external debt and surging inflation. The nation's trade deficit has been on the rise for the past nine months leading to an unprecedented surge in imports while exports stopped at around USD 2.5 billion to USD 2.8 billion a month. The Pakistan government's debt increased to PKR 42.8 trillion by February 2022, an addition of PKR 18.1 trillion in three and a half years, according to the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) monthly debt bulletin, which was released on Tuesday.

Pakistan Assembly restored

Meanwhile, in a recent development, a larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court has set aside the ruling and the steps taken after it including the dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3. Supreme Court of Pakistan noted, "the Prime Minister was bound by Constitution, therefore, he could not advise the president to dissolve assemblies; no-trust move at 10am on Saturday (9th April)."

On April 3, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, had rejected the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional.. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion as being against the Constitution of Pakistan and corrupted with elements of foreign entities. Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry had iterated the foreign conspiracy theory priorly voiced by Imran Khan.