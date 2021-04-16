MoS V Muraleedharan Meets Ex-ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Day After SC Orders CBI Probe

Union Minister for state V Muraleedharan called upon former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the 1994 espionage case against the former ISRO scientist.

Speaking on his meeting with the former ISRO scientist, Muraleedharan said, ''I came to express my happiness on the SC's order. It is sad that his career and life was spoiled by those people who were behind the cases that were fostered against it.''

The apex court, on Thursday, was hearing the Centre's plea seeking consideration of the report filed by a high-level committee regarding the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case relating to Nambi Narayanan, who had been acquitted and was eventually awarded Rs 50 lakh as compensation by the Supreme Court in 2018. As of now, the apex court has accepted the report by the committee, which it had appointed and asked the CBI to carry out further investigation in the 1994 espionage case. The CBI has been directed to submit its report within 3 months.

Nambi Narayanan welcomes CBI probe

"I am happy. I sought a central agency probe that led to the conspiracy that delayed the country's cryogenic project", said Nambi Narayanan after the SC's order.

SRO espionage case

Former director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, Scientist S. Nambi Narayanan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the controversial espionage case with other ISRO staff after Maldivian national Mariam Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret sketches of the ISRO rocket engines, to sell them to Pakistan. The SC had set up the panel after repeatedly observing that Narayanan had faced "tremendous harassment" at the hands of the authorities, while the CBI which took over the case in 1996 also had observed that "the ISRO espionage case accusing Narayanan of wrongdoing is false, and there is no evidence to back the charges," the CBI had stated in 1996, 2018 and has now reiterated the facts in the apex court. Three years later i.e. in 1995, Narayanan was released on bail, he had approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking compensation from the Kerala government, for the mental agony that he had suffered in the process. An SIT team was constituted to probe the matter after which Narayanan was arrested.

After the case was transferred to CBI, the premier investigating body discovered that then top police officials in the SIT team in Kerala were responsible for Narayanan's illegal arrest, PTI reported. In 2018, the SC appointed a three-member panel headed by former judge D K Jain, while the Kerala government was directed to give Narayanan a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, as he underwent "immense humiliation." An SC bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra, in 2018, had observed "We are of the view that the appellant was arrested and he has suffered custody for almost 50 days. His arrest has been seriously criticised in the closure report of the CBI. From the aforesaid report, the harassment and mental torture faced by the appellant is obvious. For almost two and a half years, the panel studied the developments that led to the arrest of Narayanan and scrapped the allegations against the senior ISRO scientist.

Meanwhile, ISRO Deputy Director D Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda were also arrested with Narayanan. However, the SC time and again observed the actions initiated against the ISRO scientist to be a "psycho-pathological treatment". Moreover, the panel also noted that the officials responsible for causing such a "harrowing effect' on Narayanan's mind, must face "legal consequences" while the court reiterated "the Kerala government must compensate the ISRO scientist." More details over the report submitted by the panel are yet to be ascertained.