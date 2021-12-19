MoS V Muraleedharan Says 'Islamic Terrorism' On Rise In Kerala After BJP Leader's Murder

Hours after the murder of a BJP worker in Kerala's Alappuzha on Sunday morning, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that 'Islamic terrorist' activities are on a rise in the state. He termed the incident a failure of the state's intelligence system and law and order mechanism.

Kerala's Alappuzha district was rocked by two-back back-murders on Saturday and Sunday. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary, who was brutally attacked on Saturday on his way back home, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital around midnight. The Social Democratic Party of India has blamed the RSS for the attack.

Hours later, BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was the BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary (Kerala) and a member of the BJP state committee. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of being involved in Sreenivasan's murder. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

"It is an alarming situation that Islamic terrorist activities are on the increase in the state. This is not happening because they have influence over the public but the state government is turning nelson's eye to the whole situation. State government needs to take stringent action so that such incidents don't repeat," Union Minister V Muraleedharan told Republic Media Network. "Since there was an incident in Allepey (Alappuzha) yesterday, the intelligence should have been activated. The patroling should have been made. If that had been done, I don't think that such an incident would have happened today morning. It's a failure of the intelligence system, it's a failure of the law and order mechanism, Chief Minister should take necessary action further."

'Pinarayi Vijayan turning Kerala into an unlawful state': BJP

BJP National President JP Nadda has called the incident a 'cowardly act' and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of turning Kerala into an unlawful state. "The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan by ‘fundamentalist elements' is condemnable," he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayan has condemned the two back-to-back murders in Alappuzha. Meanwhile, Police has said that they are investigating the matter. They are also checking if there is any connection between the murders, Alappuzha SP G Jaidev said.