MoS V Muraleedharan Thanks Bahrain For Assistance To Indian Community During Pandemic

The 5th India-Bahrain Foreign Office Consultation was held in New Delhi on Monday, March 28. It was co-chaired by Bharain's Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, and Under Secretary for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Union minister V Muralidharan who was in attendance received Dr Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. During their interaction, several factors to further enhance and deepen the bilateral ties between both nations were discussed at length. The minister also profusely thanked him for giving excellent assistance to the Indian community residing in Bahrain, amid the pandemic.

MoS V Muraleedharan also recounted his visit to Bahrain in August 2021 and expressed happiness at the increased high-level interactions between both countries which has led to further strengthening of bilateral relations, read the release. He also received Bahrain's Instrument of Ratification of International Solar Alliance (ISA) from Dr Shaikh Abdullah.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, hydrocarbons and renewable energy, health and pharmaceuticals, IT, Fintech, food security, civil aviation, space, defence and security, parliamentary cooperation, culture, education and people-to-people connect focusing on youth, skill development and startups.

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations, characterised by cordial political, economic and cultural ties. "Our bilateral trade and commercial exchanges go back around 5,000 years, tracing their origins to the Dilmun Civilization in Bahrain and the Indus Valley Civilization in India," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed via a press release.