MoS V Muraleedharan To Embark On Three-day Visit To Alegria To Enhance Ties With India

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a three-day visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria from September 15 to 17 and will be holding talks with leaders to further elevate the bilateral relations. As per the official release, MoS Muraleedharan will call on the Alergian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane and will also hold discussions with the country’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra among other officials. The MoS for External Affairs, on his first visit to the North African nation, will talk about bilateral, regional and international issues that concern both India and Alegria.

In a statement on September 14, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on September 15 - 17, 2021. This will be his first visit to the country.”

“During the visit, MoS will call on the Prime Minister of Algeria H.E. Mr Aimene Benabderrahmane and will hold talks with Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Ramtane Lamamra and other dignitaries on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will also interact with the Indian community in Algeria during the visit,” it added.

Further, MEA noted that India and Algeria shared “excellent relations” which were deep-rooted in both nations’ joint historical struggle against colonialism. The Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the diplomatic relations between both the countries were established back in 1962 when Algeria acquired independence. MEA said that the bilateral trade between India and Algeria was valued at US$ 1.39 billion in 2020-21. It added, “a number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in Algeria. The visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the bilateral ties.”

Muraleedharan at India-Africa Agriculture Summit

Meanwhile, MoS V Muraleedharan also addressed the India-Africa Agriculture and Food Processing Summit on September 14 and said that he was “delighted” to speak at the first edition which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). In his speech, the MoS for External Affairs hailed India-Africa relations and said, “In the 20th century, the India-Africa partnership further strengthened during their fight against colonialism. The spirit of Non-interference and mutual respect for each other reached new heights in India-Africa relations to fulfill the spirit of "developing together as equals.” This robust and dynamic relationship has been buttressed with the presence of strong and vibrant Indian diaspora, business community and professionals.”

“The last 6 years saw intense political engagement between India and Africa with 34 outgoing visits from India at level of President, Vice President and Prime Minister and more than 100 incoming visits at HoS/HoG and Ministerial level. These have reinforced our ties with Africa,” he added.

(IMAGE: @VMBJP/Twitter)