MoS V Muraleedharan's Uganda Visit Sets Roadmap For Future Bilateral Engagements: MEA

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs visited Uganda for three days from November 11 to November 13 and helped cement India-Uganda relations on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international problems as well as laying out a roadmap for future engagements, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He paid a visit to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during his stay.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Yoweri Museveni highlighted the relations between India and Uganda and stated his desire to expand them further. Muraleedharan informed President Museveni on the current condition of bilateral relations and discussed measures to move the relations ahead, recalling President Museveni's visit to India in October 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit.

The two sides agreed to work more closely together

The minister also met with Ugandan Parliament Speaker Jacob L Oulanyah, who was invited to India for the Public Account Committee's centenary celebrations in December 2021. According to MEA, Muraleedharan then met with Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Oryem Okello to address a wide range of bilateral topics, including trade and investment, health, energy, agriculture, cultural exchanges, Indian Community-related issues, and other bilateral and multilateral issues. In these areas, the two sides agreed to work more closely together.

At Makerere University's College of Computing and Information Science in Kampala, the e-Vidhya Bharti e-Arogya Bharti (E-VBAB) Learning Centre was opened. Muraleedharan went on the microblogging site Twitter and announced that Makerere University in Uganda has opened the e-Vidya Bharti Learning Centre and that Ugandan students can use the Learning Centre to attend classes and take virtual exams at various Indian universities. According to the minister, this is part of their commitment to helping students in Uganda develop their capacity.

Muraleedharan met with the Indian diaspora in Kampala

Muraleedharan met with the Indian diaspora in Kampala and attended the Indian Business Forum held by the Indian Association of Uganda during his visit. He also spoke at an event hosted by the Uganda Investment Authority. Muraleedharan had also paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Jinja. This is where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed, and where the Mahatma Gandhi Heritage Centre (MGHC) is slated to be built. On Twitter, he stated that at Jinja, Uganda's headwaters of the Nile River, Mahatma Gandhi was honoured and Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were buried in this area.

