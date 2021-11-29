MoS VK Singh Says Government Under 'tremendous Pressure' To Restart International Flights

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Gen (retired) VK Singh said on Monday that the public is putting immense pressure on the government to resume international scheduled flights.

"We have tremendous pressure from the public to start international scheduled flights. We are taking all protocols and cautions. Anybody coming from outside, especially tourists, are being screened and tested at the airport. Only after checking the results, they are being allowed to go," Singh told news agency ANI.

Notably, MoS Singh had recently stated that international scheduled flights will restart on December 15 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days after the government announced that planned international flights will resume, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the suspension of foreign flights due to the development of a new coronavirus strain. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his letter, raised concerns over the newly discovered COVID strain, Omicron, and urged PM Modi to halt flights to India from Omicron-affected countries.

VK Singh on India's guidelines for international flights

When asked if the administration has made a decision on when foreign flights will resume, Singh responded, "There has been no decision yet on whether or not scheduled foreign flights will restart. For the past two months, we've been under a lot of stress. We have planned to open international flights with appropriate measures, but we must still guarantee that protocols are followed to protect individuals from the new strain." He assured the ministry and authorities concerned that all stakeholders had been informed about the resumption of scheduled international flights.

Omicron variant spread 'can have severe consequences': WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned on Monday that there could be "future surges of COVID-19 which could have severe consequences" due to the large number of mutations that exhibit "immune escape potential" with transmissibility advantage compared to the other SARS-CoV-2 variants. The global health organisation said in its risk analysis of the COVID-19 B.1.1.529 Variant of Concern (VoC), issued on Monday, November 29, that the "chance of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high."

