Moscow Offers India Steep Discounts On Oil Amid Sanctions From West: Report

As the West continues to impose heavy sanctions on Russia for its offence on Ukraine, Moscow has now offered India steep discounts on the direct sales of oil. According to a Bloomberg report, Russia is offering its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of almost USD 35 a barrel to lure India to lift more shipments. This comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Delhi on Thursday to meet with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrived in Delhi from China and held a meeting with EAM Jaishankar. "We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said in his opening remarks during the meeting. It is also learnt that India has contracted to buy sunflower oil from Moscow at a record high price after supplies from Ukraine stopped at the beginning of the war.

India has so far abstained from UN resolutions censuring Moscow and continues to buy oil from Russia. It is to be noted that Russia remains India’s "longstanding and time-tested friend" and biggest supplier of arms. The countries are currently working on a rupee-ruble mechanism to facilitate trade. Reports claim that the countries aim to get around the sanctions placed by Western administrations on Russian banks with the system.

EAM Jaishankar defends India's position on purchasing Russian oil

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar defended the Centre’s decision to buy Russian oil and slammed concerns raised against it. Speaking about the country’s position, Jaishankar said that India will not remain the only country opting for the cheaper oil option from Russia in the near future. “When oil prices go up it is natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are the good deals for their people. I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months, and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian gas and oil, I suspect we won’t be on the top 10 on that list,” Jaishankar said.

Although India imports less than 1 per cent of its oil imports from Russia, in the last few weeks as Russia has considerably lowered the price of crude amidst sanctions. As petrol and diesel prices go up in India, Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL purchased over 5 mn barrels of Russian crude last month. It is pertinent to note that India imports almost 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements and most of it come from the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/ PTI