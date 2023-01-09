Moscow To Goa Charter Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jamnagar After Bomb Threat Onboard

A chartered tourist flight from Moscow headed to Goa made an emergency landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, after authorities perceived an apparent bomb threat on Monday. The flight with 236 passengers and eight crew members landed at the airport at around 9.49 pm.

All the passengers have de-boarded while the crew is assisting the security agencies in screening the aircraft. The Bomb Disposal Squad is present at the scene and the aircraft has been isolated.

Details of the chartered flight:

The flight, bearing the number ZF2401, is a Boeing 757-2Q8m. The aircraft left Vnukovo Andrei Tupolev International Airport in Moscow at 9:55 am (Coordinated Universal Time) and was scheduled to land at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 9:49 pm (Indian Standard Time).

What happened?

Air Traffic Controller received mail saying there was a bomb onboard the Moscow-Goa flight

High alert was sounded and pilots were immediately contacted and informed.

The flight was diverted to Jamnagar, where it landed safely at the airport at 9:49 pm.

What happened after the flight landed?

All passengers have deboarded and have been taken to the terminal lounge. All baggage was taken out and is being scanned. The aircraft has been taken some distance away from the terminal building. BDDS squad is inside the plane, checking for bomb. Gujarat ATS sleuths are accompanying Jamnagar police.

Director of Jamnagar Airport, Jamnagar SP speak to Republic

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, S Khangar, Director, Jamnagar Airport, said, "ATC recieved the message. There was no direct communication and therefore cannot comment on that. I got the information around 8:45 and the plane landed at around 9:49."

Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu said, "All passengers onboard Moscow-Goa tourist charter flight have been deboarded and their screening is completed too. We haven't recovered anything yet, baggage screening underway." Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Pargi said, "All passengers have been deboarded and probe agencies are now searching the aircraft."

Security beefed up at the Goa Airport

Security at Dabolim Airport beefed up after bomb scare on flight from Moscow to Goa.

Russian Embassy issues statement

On the situation with the flight Moscow-Goa: "The Embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft has made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft."

More details are awaited.