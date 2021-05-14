'Most Likely That COVID-19 Did Arise From One Of Wuhan's Institutes': American Scholar

American scholar and Chairman of Stockton Centre James Kraska spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Friday where he elaborated on his research into the origins of the Coronavirus and extensive evidence documents on its birth in a laboratory in China.

"Either the Wuhan Institute of Virology or Wuhan's Centre for Disease Control, one of the two institutes in Wuhan appears to be the most likely origin of Coronavirus. This was first recorded on April 14, 2020, when there were US State Department cables, which reported that the Institute of Virology was a massive safety risk and had mismanagement, that they were conducting COVID back-research. Yet, the governments have not investigated these," shared James Kraska.

#ChinaCOVIDTruth | It is most likely that the COVID virus did arise from one of the institutes in China. The Wuhan lab of virology was a massive risk, it was reported in April 2020: @JamesKraska - Chairman, Charles H. Stockton Professorhttps://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/UNlmQ0slvU — Republic (@republic) May 14, 2021

Even with several countries releasing reports linking the likely origins of the virus to a Wuhan laboratory, James Kraska stated that it would be difficult to hold the country responsible at a global level. "It is very difficult to hold a country responsible and then to receive appropriate reparations. What can be the reparations for 3 million people dead? Massive strikes against the global economy the amounts would be unimaginable. It is difficult to move the conversation forward, politely and respectfully."

"Even if its release was accidental, it is responsible for its disinformation and lack of transparency that has exasperated the conditions. This is ultimately a political problem and like-minded states need to work together," he remarked.

The scholar also discussed how an international lobby, largely through media was in play to clamp down reports into the Chinese origins of COVID-19 stating that the CPC was well-versed in using soft power to its advantage. "China had blocked flights from Wuhan to Beijing, but it continued to operate flights across the world. The most obvious explanation is the most correct explanation. There is no explanation to link COVID to natural outbreak yet there is evidence of linking it to a laboratory in Wuhan. They have failed to provide samples to WHO. It has produced dubious theories blaming other countries with no evidence, trying to deflect blame."

"There always is (intense lobbying) with everything over China, whether it is the cyber attacks, trade relations, foreign policy, conditions within China. The Communist Party of China runs a massive disinformation apparatus. It also effectively applies soft power to coerce governments and private media," he stated.

China planned to weaponise Coronavirus: 2015 Report

The military document titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons' has also spoken of the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the document claims that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse". There are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.