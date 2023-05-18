Most Marriages Arise From Love Marriages: Supreme Court

Most divorces arise from love marriages, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol observed while hearing a transfer petition on a matrimonial dispute. The observation came after one of the counsels informed the court the marriage in dispute was a love marriage. The court has asked for mediation between the couple. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it could use its powers under Article 142(1) of the Constitution to grant divorce on the basis of the "irretrievable breakdown" of a marriage, whether it is by mutual consent, or even if one of the parties opposes it.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Justice S K Kaul stated that it is important that the apex court is completely convinced that marriage is "totally unworkable, emotionally dead and beyond salvation" and which is why dissolution of marriage is the only right option, and the way to move ahead.

The court also said that whether a marriage has irretrievably broken down needs to be factually determined and properly established and for this, a lot of factors are to be considered, such as how many times the parties cohabited after the marriage, the type of allegations raised by the parties against each other and the family members.

“This Court, in the exercise of power under Article 142(1) of the Constitution of India, has the discretion to dissolve the marriage on the ground of its irretrievable breakdown. This discretionary power is to be exercised to do ‘complete justice’ to the parties, wherein this Court is satisfied that the facts established show that the marriage has completely failed and there is no possibility that the parties will cohabit together, and continuation of the formal legal relationship is unjustified. The Court, as a court of equity, is required to also balance the circumstances and the background in which the party opposing the dissolution is placed.”

The other factors which need to be considered include orders passed during the legal proceedings from time to time, cumulative impact on the personal relationship, if and how the attempts were being made to end the disputes by the involvement of the court or through mediation, and also when was the last attempt made, the court added.

The bench made these observations in its judgment which held the apex court has the freedom to end a marriage on the basis of "irretrievable breakdown" in the exercise of its plenary power under Article 142(1) of the Consitution and can provide divorce by mutual consent and giving six-months of waiting that are mandated under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.