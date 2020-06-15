Most Migrant Workers Returned To Their Homes, Says Railway Board Chairman

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said that most migrant workers who travelled back to their native states in wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown have reached their homes.

"Most migrant workers have reached their home destinations. We continue to coordinate with the state governments to send back remaining migrant workers," Yadav told reporters in a virtual press conference. He added that the Centre along with the state governments has been actively working to combat the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Railway Board Chairman further informed that with the help of India Post, the Railways were able to begin a door-to-door service.

"During this lockdown, we started the services of timetable parcel trains and from May close to 4,022 trains have been operated of which, 3,911 trains were timetable parcel trains," he said.

(With ANI inputs) (ANI photo)

