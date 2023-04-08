Most-wanted Delhi criminal arrested in Bihar for murder

A member of the infamous Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang, who is among the 10 most-wanted criminals of Delhi, has been arrested from Bihar in connection with a murder case, Delhi Police officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Manish Sahu, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was involved in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder and rioting, etc., they said.

A firing incident took place in Neb Sarai area on the night of July 26 last year. Kapil Panwar, a criminal, died in the incident and Pramod was injured, the police said.

According to the statement given by Pramod to police, he and Kapil were sitting in a car when a man came there and opened fire, injuring both of them. Kapil was shot more than 15 times, a senior police officer said.

On September 2 last year, one of the accused, Praveen Devli, was arrested. He revealed that he along with his associate Manish fired at Kapil multiple times. Two other members of the Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang, Paras and Jonty, told police about Manish's whereabouts.

On Tuesday, Sahu was arrested from Chhapra in Bihar. One pistol and two live rounds were recovered from his house, the police said.

Praveen and Kapil were good friends. Seeking to establish their supremacy in the area, the two turned against each other. Praveen decided to kill Kapil after he found out that the latter was planning to kill him, they said.

Kapil was involved in more than six criminal cases and was a key member of the Deepak Pandit gang, they said.