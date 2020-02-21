Motera Stadium Gears Up To Host 'Namaste Trump'; Republic Gets Inside Access

Motera Stadium in Gujarat is all set to welcome President Trump, the first family and a high level US delegation for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. The stadium is set to be inaugurated after being renovated recently, with Republic TV able to access the stadium and the newly constructed stands.

Motera set for the big day

The stadium has a capacity of 1,10,000 people, with 35,000 more people expected to be present at the event. The stadium will become the largest Cricket venue in terms of seating capacity, surpassing Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which has a capacity of around 100,000 seats.

The stadium has posters of the two leaders - President Trump and PM Modi all across . Both leaders will be addressing the crowd on February 24.

There has been a massive security arrangement put in place as well, with Ahmedabad Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar on Friday stating that security personnel will be deployed on the along the roads of the city.

US President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and February 25 on an official visit. This is his first visit to India since taking over the Oval Office and is planned as a short but intense trip that will last less than 36 hours.

The President will then visit New Delhi on February 25 where he will have multiple meetings with the PM and also attend a business summit.

