Mother, 6-year-old Child Test COVID +ve After China Return, Sample Sent For Genome Testing

A six-year-old daughter and her mother who arrived in Madurai from China via Sri Lanka have tested COVID positive, informed Madurai District Collector. He further added that the mother-daughter duo is quarantined and their COVID sample has been sent to the laboratory for genome testing.

Notably, India announced its new COVID-19 testing rules on December 22 following which 2 per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports will be tested randomly for COVID-19, informed the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

PM, Health Minister take stock; Pan India Mock drill at health facilities

Beginning with the airports, India stepped up its vigil across all fronts last week. A number of religious and tourist places made wearing masks mandatory and the tourists are now being asked to undergo COVID-19 testing, wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation after the emergence of a new strain of BF.7 variant in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top experts from the NITI Aayog and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were also present in the meeting called to prepare for another potential wave of the pandemic.

States on alert

Health Minister Mandaviya also convened a meeting with the state health ministers following which a nationwide COVID-19 mock drill was conducted on December 27 to focus on the availability of adequate health facilities in all states and check the capacity for isolation beds, oxygen infrastructure, and intensive care units (ICUs). The drill also evaluated the human resource capacity in terms of trained professionals capable of dealing with COVID-19 and tested the availability of healthcare professionals in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases.

The Karnataka government was the first to make wearing masks mandatory in public places with a slew of measures announced as a precautionary step against COVID-19. The Gujarat government has made testing of travellers coming into the state mandatory and has notified the officials of the Health Department to stay alert. The Maharashtra government also directed the formation of a task force to study the evolving situation.

In a major boost for the vaccine coverage in the country, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the World’s first intra-nasal vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations in the age group of 18 and above.

