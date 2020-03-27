Mother Dairy MD Assures Ample Supply Of Milk Products, Says 'no Need To Panic'

Dairy Giant, Mother Dairy said on Friday that its supplies continue and people should not be worried about the availability of milk products. In an interview with Republic TV, Sangram Singh Managing Director of the company appealed people to avoid panic buying. He also advised people to follow the Prime Minister's instructions on lock-down.

The MD of Mother Dairy has assured that milk and milk products are available in its stores. He said, products are available and any concerns to find them would be unreasonable as of now.

''We have thousands of people working day in and day out to meet people's necessities. These people are working in different parts of the country. Men and women are working together to ensure that products reach the plants. I do not see any reasons for any immediate hindrance to the existing supply mechanism'', the Mother Dairy MD said.

Panic buying in the country after lockdown announcement

Following PM Modi's announcement of a complete lock-down for 21 days, people in some parts of the country rushed to shops. People were seen outside shops in large numbers despite clear assurances from the government regarding access to essential services. The government had said that those working in the Medical sector/Media Sector/Food Sector etc. would not be barred from travelling. The MD for Mother Dairy said there was panic buying initially but people have understood the reality.

''Soon after our Prime Minister announced lock-down, yes, we saw a lot of panic buyers. People were not sure if they would get the essentials supplied and if yes how would that happen. They went to stores and some people wanted to buy as much as they could. However, we have seen a decline in the trend. There is no rush and the people are supporting the decision taken by our leader'', said Mr Chaudhary.

As a preventive measure, the government has also asked grocery stores to draw circles for people to wait within. Mr Chaudhary said that the stores were strictly following the instructions.

''Social distancing is a crucial factor. We understand that people need to buy things but it is equally important to be safe and ensure others are safe too. For that, we have circles outside shops and people are following it'', added the MD

The lock-down will continue till 15 April 2020. India has registered 794 Coronavirus positive cases out of which 701 are described as active. So far 73 people have recovered from the illness while the number of death stands at 20.

