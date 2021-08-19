'Mother Hid My Photos When She Heard Of Taliban Takeover': Afghan Student In Gujarat

Since the news broke that the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan, 29-year-old Humira Mehran's schedule has turned upside down. While she would spend her days leisurely at the Gujarat University library till last Saturday, now she spends her time distractedly studying and double-checking for the Internet on her phone since her family, still stuck in Kabul, might call her anytime depending upon the Internet availability.

"There is no internet and electricity in Afghan provinces, other than Kabul. I am just thankful that they have not shut down the internet yet. That is the only way I can contact my family and they can contact me," Humira said. "I have anxiety with each call I pick up because I don't know what terrible news regarding my family I'll hear," she said as she distractedly hit refresh on her social media while following the 'hashtag' of Afghanistan.

Just like Humira, there are hundreds of students of Afghanistan who have been living with the nightmare unraveling back home and what the future holds for them. "Many of us are here on scholarships. We have been given dubious answers from officials about continuing the scholarships. If we lose it, we will have to go back to Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, if a woman leaves Afghanistan to study, she is not a Muslim and can be subjected to their own archaic laws. My parents are putting on a brave face for me, telling me to focus on my studies. But how can I, knowing they are living under constant threat to their lives?" said 27-year-old Aziz Hussaini, studying MCA at Gujarat University.

'Don't trust Taliban 2.0'

When asked about their own opinions on what is going on back home, they claim they do not trust the 'Taliban 2.0'. "When you grow up, listening to the horror stories of the deeds of Taliban, you know that you are not to trust them. Women are always the ones who are oppressed and victimized when any conflict happens. They target women, they have already started. We see pictures of Taliban men painting over beauty salons. They have said they will allow women to study and give basic rights, but that is just for now. They will show their real face soon, they already are," said another student belonging to Kabul on the condition of anonymity.

Several other students recalled the stories of what their families had gone through when they heard that the Taliban was taking over their country.