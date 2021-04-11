Mother Of Bihar SHO Who Was Killed By Mob In West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Dies Of Shock

The mother of Bihar inspector Ashwini Kumar, who was beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal’s Pantapada village passed away on Sunday, after learning about her son’s demise. The SHO of Kishanganj Police Station was attacked by villagers in Uttar Dinajpur district, where he had gone to conduct raids in connection with a robbery.

The body of the deceased officer, which was taken for post mortem, reached his home town late on Saturday night. The incident had left his mother in shock, who died shortly after. The last rites of both the SHO and his mother will be done at 2 pm on Sunday in their village.

The Bihar Police officer had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station to conduct raids in connection with a robbery. He allegedly received no support from the local police there, despite being assured of the same. Following the incident, a circle inspector along with six other police officials who had fled from the village were suspended for leaving officer Ashwini Kumar alone with the crowd there.

Three arrested over Bihar cop's death

Besides, three men, including the main accused have been arrested over Ashwini Kumar’s death. The brutal incident took place in the Gowalpokhar police station limits adjacent to Kishanganj district. The police, later on, sent his body for post-mortem to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bengal.

According to sources, Ashwini Kumar was a resident of 94 Batch and Inspector of Janaki Nagar police station area of Purnia district. He was posted to Bihar's Kishanganj Police Station last year. During a meeting on Friday, SP Kumar Ashish had issued notice to all station heads regarding the growing incidents of robbery in the region and also assigned them the task to arrest the warrantees.

Following the cop's death, a statement by Bihar Police Association has said while Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him but failed to do so.