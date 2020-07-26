Mother Of Kargil Martyr Refuses To Part Ways From Bullet-ridden Wallet Of Son

This mother has refused to part ways with the bullet-ridden and blood-soaked wallet of her son, who attained martyrdom during the Kargil war of 1999, as she says that her last wish is to be cremated with the wallet. "My last wish is that when I die, I should be cremated with this blood-soaked and bullet-ridden wallet of my son, who attained martyrdom during the Kargil war of 1999," Kanta Devi told Republic World. Kanta Devi is the proud mother of Grenadier Uday Man Singh who attained martyrdom while fighting the enemy of Tiger hill of July 5, 1999.

Read: In Pictures: PM Modi, Defence Min & Others Pay Tributes On 21st Anniversary Of Kargil War

"He was my only son and what he did for the nation has made me proud. 21 years down the lane, my son still lives in the memories of this indebted nation. For 20 years, he was my son but the day he joined the army he became the son of mother India," Kanta Devi said.

Read: India Will Remain Indebted To Armed Forces Forever: Nadda On Kargil Vijay Diwas

'How can I part way with this locket?'

Kanta said that people made many offers to her to give the wallet to them, but she has a last wish that when she dies the wallet should be consigned to flames with her. "This wallet was in the pocket of her shirt when he was hit by the bullet. You can see that everything inside has a hole and has blood marks on it. This is the blood of my son. How can I part way with this wallet?" she said while showing the items inside the wallet. Inside the wallet is an unopened inland letter and this letter too has a tale of its own.

"Before leaving for Kargil, my son was on leave for a few days and when he went to meet the family of one of his soldier friends, his parents gave this letter to their son. Uday never got the opportunity to deliver this letter as both the friends laid down their life on Tiger hill," she said, stating that nobody ever dared to open the letter.

Kanta who has preserved all the belongings of her son including his uniform says that whenever she feels lonely, she comes and sits in the room that she has preserved for the memories of her son. "In the past 21 years, not a single day has passed when I haven't looked towards the main gate of our house with the hope that my son would come running in and would say mummy I want to eat from your hands," she said. She says that while people come to her home to remember him on his martyrdom anniversary, but this mother has never forgotten her son. "One thing is that I lost one son, but have become a mother to his entire unit, they all treat me as their own mother," she said.

Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To 'brave Hearts', Salutes Valour & Courage

Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Ram Nath Kovind Makes Donation To Army Hospital