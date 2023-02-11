Mother, Son Booked For Rape, Abetment Of Suicide After Girl Kills Self In Rajasthan’s Kota

Police have registered a case of rape and abetment of suicide against a 17-year-old NEET aspirant and his mother in connection with the alleged suicide of a girl, also a NEET aspirant, here.

The girl, 17, had jumped to death from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in the Landmark City area of the district Wednesday evening.

The father of the deceased girl reached Kota on Friday afternoon to collect the body after its postmortem. He filed a complaint at Kunhari police station levelling charges of rape and abetment of suicide against the 17-year-old boy and his mother, police said.

The girl, before ending her life, had left a “goodbye” note to her parents and other family members, they said.

She had been living with her two brothers and a sister in the building and taking online coaching for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET). She did not attend any coaching institute physically, police said.

The accused boy, also preparing for the NEET, lived in the 4th floor of the same building with his mother, they said.

On the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, the police on Friday evening lodged a case of abetment of suicide and rape under section 306, 376, 84 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the boy and his mother, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said the body was handed over to the victim’s father after postmortem on Friday afternoon and samples have been sent to a forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination to confirm whether the girl was raped.

The girl’s father has alleged that the mother of the boy rebuked and tortured his daughter after she caught the teenagers in a compromising position in a room, Lal said.

Not being able to bear the torture, the girl took the extreme step by jumping off the top floor of the building, he said, quoting the complaint of the deceased’s father.

The accused boy and the deceased girl were from the same community, the DSP added.

The accused woman and her son are yet to be interrogated, he said.

It was the third incident of suicide by a student taking coaching in Kota this year. At least 15 students had died by suicide in 2022, in the country's coaching hub, where around two lakh students are currently taking coaching in various institutes for entrance exams for admission to medical and engineering colleges.

In most of the suicide cases, distraction from studies, and affairs were the key reason behind driving the students to end their lives, according to police.

