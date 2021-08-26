Mother Teresa's Birth Anniversary: Read About Her Life, Contributions, And Demise

Thursday, 26 August 2021, marked the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta. Born on 26 August 1910, Mother Teresa is known for her selfless service towards the poor and underprivileged. She has been loved and respected by people worldwide. Read to know more about Mother Teresa's life and her contributions.

Who is Mother Teresa?

Saint Teresa of Calcutta was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, the present capital of the Republic of Macedonia. After losing her father at a very young age, Agnes developed a very close bond with her mother who later contributed to her interest in charity and social work.

In 1928, an 18-year-old Agnes decided to become a nun and went to Ireland to join the Sisters of Loreto in Dublin. It was there that she became Sister Mary Teresa and later Mother Teresa. For the next few years, she travelled to several places, including India, where she was moved by the condition of the underprivileged. It was at this time she visited Calcutta (now Kolkata).

During her initial days in Kolkata, she worked at St Mary's High School for girls. Very soon, she realised that she wanted to work directly with the poor and decided to leave her convent life. In 1948, she was given permission by the Vatican to leave the Sisters of Loreto.

Contributions of Mother Teresa

After leaving the Sisters of Loreto, Mother Teresa underwent extensive medical training with the American Medical Mission Assistance in Patna. She also attracted financial support and volunteers who could support her mission. It was in 1950 when she formed her own group, the Missionaries of Charity. The group's aim was to provide free services to the poorer sections of society. Later, she started working with people suffering from diseases, especially from leprosy. Along with that, she also visited several countries to expand her foundation.

Throughout the 1970s, Mother Teresa's group continued to expand with new missions throughout the world. She received worldwide recognition and was honoured with several awards for her contribution towards the betterment of underprivileged sections. In the year 1979, she was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Peace. However, she refused to take the banquet and instead requested for the prize money to be used for the poor people in India.

Final days of Mother Teresa

Throughout her life, Mother Teresa continued to work for the poor people via her charity group. However, during the 1980s her health started deteriorating. In 1983, she suffered a heart attack and another in 1989. On 5 September 1997, Sanit Teresa died shortly after a third heart attack.

Mother Teresa also received the nickname 'the Florence Nightingale of the twentieth century.' She taught the world about compassion, love, and helping people. In 2016, she was declared a 'Saint' by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square.